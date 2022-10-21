LEDBETTER, KY — A "Once in a Blue Moon" festival set for Sunday evening offers music and entertainment while raising money for two causes benefiting kids and teens.
Organizers say the event will include a family-style carnival with local vendors, followed by entertainment from Joe Clark, the Mama Said String Band and JD Shelburne.
The event will be held from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 at the Drake Creek Golf Club in Ledbetter.
Organizers all proceeds from the event will benefit the Student Equality Council at Paducah Tilghman High School and 606 Children's Relief.
The Student Equality Advisory Council focuses on inclusion and equality at Paducah Tilghman and in the community. Organizers say the funds raised for the club will provide students with an opportunity to attend a conference with other like-minded students from across the U.S.
Organizers say 606 Children's Relief formed in response to the deadly flooding that devastated eastern Kentucky earlier this year. The group has delivered more than 500 backpacks to children affected by the flood so far, event organizers say, each filled with donated toys, books, clothing and more. Event organizers say money raised for this group will help provide children in eastern Kentucky with Thanksgiving dinner, winter coats, hats and scarves, as well as Secret Santa gifts in December. Click here for more details.