McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- The Purchase District Health Department says there is another confirmed case of COVID-19 in McCracken County and one more case in Carlisle County.
The person in McCracken County is a 38-year-old female and the person in Carlisle County is a 72-year-old male.
McCracken County now has 71 total people who have tested positive for COVID-19, and Carlisle has had three total cases.
Additionally, the health department says there have been 32 recoveries and two deaths in McCracken County and one recovery and one death in Carlisle County.
Additional details about these individuals cannot be provided because of medical privacy laws.
If you are worried or concerned, but otherwise healthy, please see kycovid19.ky.gov for additional information or call the KY COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.
Call your medical provider if you develop signs or symptoms of COVID-19. Call the Purchase District Health Department at 270-444-9631 or visit their website www.purchasehealth.org for more information.