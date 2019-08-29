CARBONDALE,IL — One suspect has been arrested, and police are looking for three others in connection to an armed robbery that happened Sunday in Carbondale, Illinois.
It happened in the 600 block of East College Street. Carbondale police say two victims were approached by four male suspects — one with a gun. Police say the armed male took property from one of the victims, and the accused thieves ran away.
Carbondale police arrested 18-year-old Quantez McGee of Carbondale on Wednesday on an armed robbery charge in connection to the incident. McGee was jailed in the Jackson County Jail.
Police say two of the three accused robbers are described as black males. One was wearing a white T-shirt and multi-colored shorts, and the other was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and had long dreadlocks.
No injuries were reported in the robbery, police say. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 918-457-3200.