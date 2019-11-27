MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- A Benton, Kentucky woman was arrested after she allegedly tried to make a gun straw purchase.
On November 8, McCracken County deputies were called about a man who tried to illegally buy a firearm.
On that date, 41-year-old Jeremy Dwain Duncan of Hickory went into a McCracken County business and tried to buy a firearm.
Duncan was denied the purchase because he had been convicted of multiple felonies.
A woman who was with him then tried to buy the gun, but store employees refused the sale as it was an apparent straw purchase.
Over the last couple of weeks, Duncan went back to the business and continued to try to buy the gun. Each time, he left before deputies could arrive.
On Tuesday, detectives saw the woman who was with Duncan inside the same store acting suspiciously.
The detectives then saw the woman, 59-year-old Sharon D. Tynes of Benton, attempt to buy the same gun Duncan originally wanted.
They stopped the transaction and arrested Tynes.
Tynes told deputies she was buying the gun for Duncan and knew he was a convicted felon who could not possess firearms.
She was charged with fraudulent firearm transaction and sell/transport of a firearm to person prohibited from possession. She was then taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Deputies are still looking for Duncan. A warrant is out for his arrest.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the McCracken County Sheriff's Department at 270-444-4719.