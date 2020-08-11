LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY - With only two days before school was set to start in Livingston County the district had to pivot.

They had a solid plan to re-open schools safely.

livingston county schools 2.jpg

"If they want to stay home they can stay home we're not compelling anyone to come in," said Livingston County Superintendent Victor Zimmerman.

"Those who want to come in have been able to come in, but then with the governors recommendation yesterday to postpone the in person until Sept. 28th that was a significant downer and took a lot of air out of people." 

Governor Andy Beshear recommended Monday that schools push back in-person learning. Now, school districts are heading back to the drawing board.

Livingston County has seen about 35 COVID-19 cases and has been able to keep the spread of this virus down.

"80% of our student population was going to be coming to school on a alternating basis," said Zimmerman, "and so they were in person, and yet they were also going to have at home."

When schools eventually open back up they'll implement their healthy at school and home hybrid plan.

"It's just not the same when you're trying to do everything through electronics media or reaching out through the phone," Zimmerman said.

"There's just something to be said about that in- person face to face correspondence."

Other school districts are following the direction of Gov. Beshear. We've confirmed Calloway County Public Schools, McCracken County Public Schools, Lyon County Public Schools and Livingston County Public Schools will be virtual for the start of school. 

West Kentucky schools virtual vs in person plans

School District District Start Date Virtual or In- Person
Ballard County 08/26 No response
Hickman County 08/24 Decision not made.
Marshall County 08/26 Decision announced 08/20 at board meeting
Carlisle County 08/24 Decision not made. Likely to go all virtual
Fulton County 09/08 No response
Graves County 08/26 No response
Murray Independent 08/24 Superintendent recommending all virtual
Lyon County 08/24 Virtual learning
Livingston County 08/12 Virtual learning
Crittenden County 08/25 Decision not made
Calloway County 08/24 Virtual learning
Caldwell County 08/24 Decision not made
Paducah Public Schools 08/24 Decision not made
McCracken County 08/24 Virtual learning

A special called school board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2020, beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Livingston Central High School Library.

The school board will vote officially on whether to keep full virtual learning until Sept. 28 or continue with their original back to school plans.

Tags