GILBERTSVILLE, KY — One person is dead after a structure fire at Ken-Bar Lodge Saturday afternoon, according to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office. The fire broke out in a building in the back where guests could stay overnight.
Benton Police, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Benton Fire, Marshall County Fire, Marshall County Emergency, and Marshall County Rescue Squad responded to the scene.
Several rooms sustained smoke and fire damage, and some had water damage from the sprinkler system. Tenants received assistance from the Red Cross.
The body will be taken to Louisville on Sunday for an autopsy. The victim’s name is not yet being released.
