ALEXANDER COUNTY, KY– A crash on Illinois Route 3 Thursday night left one person dead.
Around 10:00 P.M. Thursday night, a 2016 Ford Mustang was traveling northbound on Illinois Route 3 just south of Illinois Route 127. At the same time, a 2005 Honda motorcycle was traveling southbound in the same area.
The Mustang crossed the centerline and struck the motorcycle head on. The rider, a 55-year-old from Paducah, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The individual driving the Mustang, Mathew Foulks, was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.
The ongoing investigation by the ISP revealed Foulks, a 29-year-old from Clarksville, Tenn., was under the influence. He was charged with driving under the influence, improper lane usage, no valid Driver's License, and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Illinois Route 3 was closed until 2:30 A.M. Friday morning. The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit and the Alexander County Coroner are in charge of this investigation. There is no further information available at this time.