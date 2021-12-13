MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — We've learned that one person has died in Marshall County after Friday's tornado. Officials in Marshall County say now everyone is accounted for, and cleanup and recovery efforts are underway.
"Seeing the destruction, it's kind of a miracle so many walked away from this," Taylor Powell says. He was born and raised in Marshall County. He is now helping his friends and loved ones recover.
"I initially came here Friday night to help dig my cousin out of her home," he says. "The only corner standing was the one she was in."
The damage is widespread in the Cambridge Shores area, and heartbreaking. Powell says his cousin is one example of so many families hurting. "Some people don't even have a corner of their house, no belongings. Nothing."
While the tornado came in Friday night, it took crews until Sunday to clear enough debris to begin to assess homes.
"I honestly didn't think it was going be clear for weeks," said Powell. "I was surprised with how quick it was cleared, huge massive trees blocking roads."
The hardest hit areas in Marshall County are indeed a challenge to get to, and first responders say there's almost no cell service. They say it makes communication feel impossible.
"It has been incredibly hard," Britney Hargrove says. "We finally got a hot spot here and satellite phones so we could get some information out. Part of the problem is most of the people that need it don't have access to it so we are printing hard copies and taking them to the individuals." Hargrove is director of the Parks Department and is now also serving as the public information officer at Marshall County's tornado recovery incident command center.
Crews set up shop at East Marshall Fire to point volunteers and families in need in the right direction.
"We had a family that came in earlier that has seven children and now they have nothing they've lost everything," she said. "They were just now able to get out today to see what they can salvage."
With so many families in need, they welcome volunteers.
"Luckily we haven't had a need we haven't been able to meet," said Hargrove.
Many of the first responders are locals, like National Guard Sgt. First Class Aron Nesler of 2113th Transportation Company. He is a graduate of Marshall County High School.
"Nobody has any real words," Nesler says. "The most we can do is just be there for people. Whatever they need, we provide. It's devastating. It's hit our community really hard. It's all we have."
He says members of the 2113th are working in four Kentucky counties: Graves, Fulton, Lyon and Marshall.
"We are here for you," Nesler says. "Whatever you need, ask. Whatever you think that might be helpful, we'll be here."
Those who want to help are are asked to meet at Marshall County High School each morning and then they will be bused into the devastated neighborhoods.
Donations of toiletry items and some food can be taken to Central Elementary in Draffenville. No clothing donations are being accepted at this time.