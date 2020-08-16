MOUNDS, IL — State police say a law enforcement vehicle pursuit ended in a crash that left one person dead and three others injured early Sunday morning.
Illinois State Police investigators say an Alexander County Sheriff's Office deputy tried to stop a 2011 Ford Fusion around 2:12 a.m. Sunday due to a traffic violation, but the driver did not stop the car.
The deputy pursued the car, which was occupied by four people. State police say the driver of the Ford lost control, and the car struck a house on Oak Street in Mounds.
Troopers say 20-year-old Marquan L. Reed or Charleston, Missouri, was killed in the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pulaski County coroner.
Three others in the vehicle — 29-year-old Desmond T. Greer or Wyatt, Missouri, and 30-year-old Antonio L. Tate and 28-year-old Ronald W. Mitchell, both of Charleston — were taken to an area hospital. Troopers say Mitchell's injuries are considered to be life threatening. Tate's and Greer's injuries are not believed to be life threatening, troopers say.