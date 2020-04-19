JACKSON COUNTY, IL -- The Jackson County Health Department is reporting the death of a male in his 80's who had tested positive for COVID-19, as well as one newly confirmed case of the virus.
The new case of COVID-19 is a female in her 20's. The health department says she is in isolation.
Additionally, the health department says there are a total of 43 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in the county, with five deaths.
20 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered enough to be released from isolation.
The health department says you can help flatten the curve by continuing to wash your hands, follow the Governor's stay at home order, disinfect commonly touched surfaces, and keep social distancing when in public.
If you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your healthcare provider or the Southern Illinois Healthcare COVID-19 24-hour hotline at 1-844-988-7800.