JACKSON COUNTY, IL -- The Jackson County Health Department is reporting the death of a man in his 60's who had tested positive for COVID-19. The health department says this is the 10th death to date related to the virus.
The health department also says six Jackson County residents have been infected by the novel coronavirus.
The patients include one female and one male in their 30's, one female and one in their 40's, one female in her 50's, and one male in his 60's.
The health department says these people were infected through local contact with known cases or through community spread.
All of the newly confirmed people are in self-isolation.
To date, the health department says there are 155 confirmed cases in Jackson County. 62 people who had the virus have been released from isolation and 10 have died.
If you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your health care provider for advice.