JACKSON COUNTY, IL -- The Jackson County Health Department says there has been a death related to COVID-19 and two more positive cases in Jackson County, Illinois.
The man who died was in his 80's. The other two people who tested positive for COVID-19 are a female in her 20's and a male in his 50's. The health department says they are both in self-isolation and are doing well.
To date, the health department says there have been a total of 36 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County. They also say 10 of these people have recovered enough to be released from isolation.
Public health officials are investigating these cases, placing positive people on isolation and finding out who they may have encountered before being diagnosed.
The health department says you can help flatten the curve by following the Governor's stay at home order, washing your hands frequently, disinfecting commonly touched surfaces, and maintaining space from others when in public.
COVID-19 shares symptoms with more common respiratory diseases. If you have a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, call your health care provider for advice. You can also call the Southern Illinois Healthcare 24-hour hotline at 1-844-988-7800.
Additionally, the Illinois Department of Human Services has launched a free emotional-support text line for people who are stressing or in despair because of the pandemic. You can text "TALK" to 552-020 and a counselor from a local community health center will call you within 24-hours.
Spanish speakers can text "HABLAR." People can also receive other helpful resources by texting 552-020 with keywords like "unemployment," "food," and "shelter."