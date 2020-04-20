JACKSON COUNTY, IL -- The Jackson County Health Department has announced their sixth death related to COVID-19. The health department also announced five newly confirmed cases of the virus.
The five new cases include a male in his 20's, a male in his 30's, a male in his 40's and two males in their 50's.
The health department says the men have been isolated and are believed to have been infected through local contact with a known or suspected COVID-19 case.
The health department says there are a total of 48 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, including six deaths. 20 of the 48 people have recovered enough to be released from isolation.
Public health officials are investigating cases and placing people in isolation if needed.
The health department says you can flatten the curve by following the governor's stay at home order, washing your hands, disinfecting commonly touched items, and social distancing.
If you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your health care provider for advice. You can also call the Southern Illinois Healthcare 24-hour COVID-19 hotline at 1-844-988-7800.