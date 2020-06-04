JACKSON COUNTY, IL— The Jackson County Health Department has announced that a woman in her 90s has died from from COVID-19. This is the 11th death from the novel coronavirus in the county.
Seven new COVID-19 cases, affecting four females and three males, were confirmed by the Jackson County Health Department on Thursday. Two of the new cases were people in their teens.
To date, 300 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Jackson County. Ten people have been released from isolation in accordance with CDC guidelines. This brings the county's total released to 241. Currently, 48 active cases of the novel coronavirus are being managed.