As COVID-19 has prompted high school graduation ceremonies to be canceled across the country, the LeBron James Foundation, XQ Institute and The Entertainment Industry Foundation announced they will be airing a one-hour special, "Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020," on May 16 at 7 p.m. (CT) in efforts to recognize the millions of graduating seniors, their teachers, and their families, across the nation.
"Graduate Together: America Honors the Class of 2020" will air on ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC, as well as on social media and streaming platforms.
Artists, athletes, musicians, commencement speakers, influencers, and cultural icons will show their support with performances and messages featuring students, teachers, and their families from coast to coast.
You can submit your own story and other people's stories on the Graduate Together website.
We've been coping with this crisis together. Now it's time to look ahead together. Let's start by celebrating the graduates of the Class of 2020 and the pivotal role they will play in rethinking and reshaping the path forward.