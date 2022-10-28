PITTSBURGH, PA — Six people were injured — one critically — during Friday a shooting that occurred in or around a funeral.
NBC reports the funeral was for a 20-year-old who was shot and killed two weeks ago.
During a press-conference, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Commander Richard Ford explained there were six total victims — including one child — and one of the victims was in critical condition. Several of them were able to drive themselves to the hospital, he reported.
Ford declined to specify whether the shooting happened inside or outside of the church, but indicated there was a very large crime scene area. He said the investigation was ongoing and he could not answer questions about the suspect(s), motive, weapons used, or where shots were fired from.
He confirmed he believed the shooting occurred as a result of a dispute and said there would be a strong police presence in certain areas of concern following the shooting.