HOPKINS COUNTY, KY -- One person was injured after a car hit a horse Wednesday night.
Around 8:20 p.m., Hopkins County 911 started to receive multiple calls about a horse being ridden by a woman wearing dark clothing in the area of St. Charles on Nortonville Road.
Before deputies could find the rider, the horse was hit by a car in the 8000 block of Nortonville Road.
The crash happened around 8:43 p.m.
The rider of the horse, 52-year-old Judith Henderson of Dawson Springs, was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the car, 82-year-old Leon Smith of Nortonville, was not injured.
The horse died at the scene as a result of its injuries.