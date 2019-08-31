CARBONDALE, IL— One person sustained non-life threatening injuries after being shot Friday night. Carbondale Police Officers arrived to the 300 block of East Hester Street around 9:45 p.m. after a report of shots fired.
Officers found one gunshot victim with non-life threatening injuries. The victim was taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale and was released.
There is not any suspect information but a witness described a dark colored vehicle, possibly a blue Volkswagen Beetle, left the area after the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618)457-3200.