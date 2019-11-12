GRAVES COUNTY, KY -- One person was injured in a morning roll-over crash.
Just before 9 a.m., Graves County Deputy Dale Mason drove up on a pickup truck upside down in a ditch on KY 58 East between Dick Castleman Bypass and KY 1710.
The driver and the passenger were standing outside the pickup truck in water.
Mason and Constable Mike Riley were able to get them out of the ditch and into a car to keep them warm while an ambulance was on the way.
The driver, 19-year-old Joseph Minor of Hardin, lost control on the road just before the deputy's arrival.
His pickup truck left the road, hit a concrete abutment and overturned into the ditch.
Minor was able to free himself. His passenger, 23-year-old Eric Hopkins, was unable to unlatch his seat belt.
Minor used a knife to free Hopkins.
Minor had no injuries but Hopkins was treated for his injuries.
The pickup truck was left at the scene until the icy roads clear as it is not a road hazard.