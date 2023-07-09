MURRAY, KY — Suspect shooter, Michael Wayson, has been arrested after shooting a woman in Murray, Kentucky.
The Murray Police Department responded to a call at 12:47 a.m. on Sunday regarding a shooting on 400 Block of South 9th Street.
Arriving at the scene, officers located an injured woman who had suffered a gunshot. The female victim was transported to the Murray Calloway County Hospital.
The suspect was later stopped in Riviera Courts, a mobile home park, and was taken into custody by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Deputies and MPD officers.
The Calloway County Fire Rescue also assisted in the arrest.
Since the arrest, 35-year-old Michael Wayson has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, two counts of 1st-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and tampering with physical evidence.