GRAVES COUNTY, Ky— A woman was injured after being rear ended by a semi on I-69.
Graves County Deputies responded to a semi crash around 5 p.m. on Sunday at the 29 mile marker of I-69.
22-year-old Lasha Britten of Houston, Texas was driving northbound at a slow speed because of mechanical issues with her car. Britten says she had her emergency flashers on.
A semi then came up behind Britten. The driver, 52-year-old Rodney Goodwin of Paducah, didn't realize that Britten was driving slow and rear ended her.
The front of the semi went over the top of the rear-end of Britten's car, pushing her off the road and into the grass off the shoulder.
Goodwin was able to stop his semi on the shoulder of the interstate.
Britten was taken to Jackson Purchase Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Goodwin was not injured.
Both lanes were shut down for about half an hour while crews cleaned-up. One lane stayed closed till 7 p.m.
Deputy Brendan Weldon is investigating the crash.
The Sheriff's Office is thanking those who helped render aid before first responders arrived.