SIKESTON, MO — Two people injured in a shooting in Charleston, Missouri, were involved in a car crash in Sikeston Sunday night that left one of the victims dead and the other hospitalized.
The Standard Democrat in Sikeston reports that the car the two were traveling in was involved in a crash with a pickup truck around 9:06 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Main Street and Malone Avenue.
The two people in the car, who both sustained gunshot wounds in the Charleston shooting, were pulled from the vehicle, which had overturned onto its side in the crash, the newspaper reports. The Scott County coroner pronounced the passenger in the car dead at the scene, and the driver was taken first to Missouri Delta Medical Center and then transferred to SLU hospital in St. Louis, investigators told the Standard Democrat.
The people who were in the pickup truck involved in the crash had minor injuries but declined treatment at the scene, officers told the newspaper. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.