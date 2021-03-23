McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — One man has died and two more people were seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash on Cairo Road.
Local 6 first told you about the crash Monday morning. It happened in the 7400 block of Cairo Road around 10 a.m. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office closed the road between Craven Drive and West Paducah School Road for nearly four-and-a-half hours.
Deputies say 72-year-old John Harris of Paducah was driving westbound, and 19-year-old Jerimiah Beck of Mayfield was driving eastbound with 18-year-old passenger Emily Thorn on Cairo Road when the two vehicles collided head on.
Beck and Thorn at serious injuries, the sheriff's office says, and they were both taken to out-of-state hospitals.
Deputies say Harris was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
The sheriff's office say the crash investigation is ongoing, and more details will be released at a later time, when they're available.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Mercy Regional EMS, the Concord and West McCracken Volunteer Fire Departments, the McCracken County DES and McCracken County Coroner Amanda Melton.