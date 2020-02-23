PADUCAH -- A work zone along I-24 near the Tennessee River Bridge is moving from the westbound to the eastbound lanes starting Monday.
The work zone is to allow brush cutting by crews from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
One lane will be closed as crews work from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day of the restriction.
The restriction will start in Marshall County and extend eastward towards the bridge. Once crews reach the bridge, the restriction will go into Livingston County.
Brush cutting will continue for the next month to the I-24 Cumberland River Bridge at the Livingston and Lyon County line.