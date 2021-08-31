PADUCAH– A contractor for the KYTC will restrict traffic to one lane along a section of the U.S. 62/Blandville workzone in western McCracken County on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.
Drivers should be alert for one-lane traffic at mile point 8.4 where the contractor will be off-loading and placing beams on the new Massac Creek Overflow Bridge.
Some delays are possible during the off-loading process, and traffic will be restricted to one-lane with alternating flow controlled by flaggers.
This work zone runs from the KY 998/Olivet Church Road intersection to the McCracken Boulevard traffic signal. This is along U.S. 62 between mile point 7.851 and 8.8, a distance of about 1 mile.
Jim Smith Contracting is the prime contractor on this $7.7 million project, which includes construction of new bridges across Massac Creek. The target completion date is December 1, 2022.