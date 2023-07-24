GRAVES COUNTY, KY— After the historic flooding changed the lives of many in Graves County, those families began looking for resources to help them move forward. Before the severe weather, Mayfield Graves County Long Term Recovery Group had a previously scheduled job fair.
That job fair turned into a place for families to get connected to resources for their moves toward recovery.
After the event MGCLTRG had 49 families signing up for help. Before Saturday's event, there were only 18 families asking for services.
The next step is getting those effected the information they need to put their homes back together.
Vice President of Operations, Amy Chicoine said at the job fair they were doing assessments to gain more information about the major needs of these families.
Some assessment questions are:
- How many people love in your house, and how old are they?
- Are you a veteran?:
- Is there standing water in your home?
- Are you overwhelmed?
After the assessment, the next step is getting them connected with short term help while they begin the long term help process, but right now the recovery group needs you help to help these families.
Chicoine said another heartbreaking piece to the assessment was many of the families were those who were still recovering from the 2021 tornado. Some of those families recently finished their recovery.
"If we get those donations in then long term would look like getting them into case management, have someone get some work done on their property, get them connected with group that can do construction if need be, replace items you know household items, whatever the need is," said Chicoine.
The group is not able to use funds from the tornado relief funds, so they are asking for your help. As of now, they do not have a certain goal set for how much they need.
"We want to be able to meet the needs and umh that's going to be 100 percent determined on/of the funding that comes in because this isn't a federally declared disaster, and that limits the way in which other organizations can respond in what funding they get and with us being the people that are here day to day, I mean we haven't left since the tornado happened. uhm where other groups have come and gone and met different needs, I mean we're here for the long haul," she said.
They need this help in a timely matter because currently time is of the essence. With the flooding, as the water in the homes sits, that leads to mold and mildew. On Saturday, thanks to a private group the recovery was able to give fans and dehumidifiers to those in need.
The monetary donations are the main concern, with those, they can truly begin the long term recovery process by starting with case management.
Here's how you can help.
If you click here, you can click the donate tab on the MGCLTRG website. If you are a family that needs help recovering from the flood or if your home was among those with water damage, you can also call this number 270-247-5022 and have an assessment over the phone.