MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Two men were arrested on drug charges after the McCracken County Sheriff's Office carried out a search warrant at a home on Bichon Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
The sheriff's office says detectives obtained a search warrant after receiving information that claimed illegal drug activity was happening at the Bichon Avenue home.
The sheriff's office says detectives found the man who lives at the home, 59-year-old Danny Bradley, and another man, 62-year-old Edward Hull, inside a garage on the property.
Investigators also claim they found crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, a digital scale and multiple glass smoking pipes that the sheriff's office says contained meth.
Bradley and Hull were arrested and jailed in the McCracken County Jail.
Bradley was charged with meth trafficking, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hull was charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.