FLINT TOWNSHIP, MI — At a trampoline park in Michigan, a man was shot after getting into an argument with a woman.
Police responded to the shooting at 10:33 P.M. after getting reports of gunfire.
When they arrived, the 39-year-old woman was arrested; however, there's no word on what charges she may face.
The 43-year-old man died at the scene.
The cause of the argument is unknown; however, the pair apparently knew each other.
Police are also looking for the driver and passengers of a light-colored, crème SUV into the parking lot at the trampoline park.
They believe the suspect's SUV might have damaged their vehicle prior to the shooting.
In a statement, the business said it was cooperating with authorities and keeping the park closed until further notice.
Police commended the employees of the park for their quick and courageous actions, which police say helped them make a quick arrest.