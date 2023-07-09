GRAVES COUNTY, KY — One man has been shot and another assaulted following a home invasion in Graves County, Kentucky.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary in progress call around 11 p.m. on Friday which was located on Meridian Road in Graves County.
When the deputies arrived, they discovered two men who had been attacked.
One of the victims had been shot and the other was physically assaulted, both resulted in non-life-threatening injuries.
In the sheriff’s office investigation, they say that three to four black males entered the home, assaulted the two victims, and "ransacked" the residence.
They also added that the suspect left in a black SUV going northbound on meridian road.
However, before the suspect left, a family member was pulling into the driveway of the home and the suspect proceeded to fire at her vehicle.
Several children were in the home, but none received any physical injuries.
Sheriffs say this does not appear to be a random home invasion. However, they believe the victims were specifically targeted by the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Graves County Sheriff's Office at 270-247-4501.