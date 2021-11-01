MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO — A man and two teenage boys face multiple charges after police say they were involved in a shooting that injured two people in Charleston, Missouri.
The Charleston Department of Public Safety says an officer witnessed the shooting around 1:25 p.m. Friday. Two vehicles were stopped at the intersection of Elm and Marshall streets when the three suspects got out of their car and began shooting at the car in front of them, the DPS says.
When the trio saw the officer, they allegedly got back in their car and fled. The DPS says the officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver didn't yield and a short pursuit ensued. The driver eventually stopped near Boone Avenue, and the three suspects got out of the car and ran away. Investigators were able to catch up with two of the suspects, and they were taken into custody. The third suspect was arrested Saturday.
Police say two guns were recovered from the scene, one of which was reported stolen in Kentucky.
The DPS says the two teen suspects, one 13 and the other 14, were referred to the juvenile court. The adult arrested in the case, 22-year-old Darrick Irvin of Charleston, was jailed in the Mississippi County Jail.
All three face charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest and possession of stolen property.
The two people who were shot during the incident were taken by a private vehicle to an area medical facility. Police say their injuries were not life threatening.