MURRAY, KY — A minor has been injured in a shooting, and transported to an emergency room after being discovered by police who were responding to a report of shots fired in Murray, Kentucky.
The Murray Police Department responded to a call of shots fired at 5:22 a.m. on Sunday, August 6 in the area of Sycamore Street near Lynnwood Court.
When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a minor with a gunshot wound and was promptly transported to an emergency room.
At this time, the police department has a person of interest in custody, and an investigation is ongoing.
The Murray Police Department was assisted on scene by the Murray State University Police Department, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, and the Murray Calloway County Ambulance Service.
The Murray Police Department asks anyone with information regarding the case to contact them at 270-753-9500.
This story is ongoing and will be updated accordingly.