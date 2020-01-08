MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- One of two missing teens in McCracken County has been found.
Deputies say 16-year-old Apelina Novetske has been located.
They are still looking for 17-year-old Cassidy Crabtree.
She was last seen Saturday morning and may be in the Marion, Kentucky or Crittenden County area.
Cassidy is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 190 pounds with blonde shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing a cranberry colored sweater and black leggings.
She may be carrying a pink Nike backpack.
If you have any information on Cassidy's whereabouts, please contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719.