KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Kyiv residents marked a month Thursday since the beginning of Russia's war in Ukraine that has killed thousands of people, reduced entire cities to rubble and forced millions to flee their homes.
The largest military conflict in Europe since World War II has also upset the international security order and sent dangerous ripples through the global economy.
From the first days, the invasion hasn't gone the way Russian President Vladimir Putin expected.
After quickly advancing to the outskirts of Kyiv in the first days of the invasion, Russian troops soon got bogged down in the suburbs.
Brandishing an AK-47 rifle, Valeri Vishtalyuk, a Ukrainian soldier said the morale was high amongst Ukrainians.
"They weren't afraid of anything... Ukrainians have united as never before," Vishtalyuk said. "And the Russians made a big mistake that they went for our country, for our land."
Instead of surrendering as the Kremlin hoped, Ukrainian troops fought back fiercely in every sector, thwarting Russian attempts to quickly roll into other large cities, including Kharkiv and Chernihiv.
Russia also failed to win full control of the skies over Ukraine despite massive strikes targeting the country's air force and air defense assets.
Kyiv authorities say some 80 buildings have been destroyed by Russian shelling and that half of its 3 million inhabitants have left the city.
Some who stayed hope for better days to come.
"I try to keep calm and only hope that everything will be over and all will be fine, as it was before, and to see the smiles return to people's faces and enjoy life," said Kyiv resident, Andriy Zyuba.
Western officials say throughout the war, Russian troops have been hampered by persistent supply shortages, struggling to get food and fuel and lacking proper cold weather gear.
Sensing the war may continue for much longer, Evhenii Sosnovskyi, an owner of a cafe in central Kyiv, wants to try and return to a sense of normalcy.
"I understood that it's not a matter of one week or two weeks, perhaps not even a month," said Sosnovskyi.
"For people to believe in a future each of us needs the support. Relatives, family, the military need this support. So that's why we decided to open."
Even as his offensive stalls and the Russian economy shudders under the blow of Western sanctions, Putin shows no sign of backing down.