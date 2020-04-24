Jackson County COVID-19 map

JACKSON COUNTY, IL -- The Jackson County Health Department says another person has tested positive for COVID-19 in the county. 

The patient is a male in his 30's and has been isolated. 

The health department says there have been a total of 57 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County, including seven deaths. 

23 of the people who tested positive have been released from isolation. 

If you have a fever, cough, or difficult breathing, call your health care provider or the Southern Illinois Healthcare 24-hour COVID-19 hotline at 1-844-988-7800. 

