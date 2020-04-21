CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO — One new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri, the county health department announced Tuesday.
The new case brings the total number of positive novel coronavirus tests in the Southeast Missouri county to 38.
In a news release sent Tuesday, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center says 20 of the county's total cases have been female and 18 have been male. Eight people in Cape Girardeau County have been hospitalized because of the virus.
Of the county's total cases, 21 people have recovered. One person has died.
Missourians with questions about the coronavirus can contact the state's hotline at 877-435-8411 or click here for the latest information from the state.
Read the full news release from the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center: