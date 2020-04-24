MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed Friday in Marshall County, the local health department reports.
In a statement posted to Facebook, the Marshall County Health Department says the new case brings the county's total number of positive COVID-19 tests to 23.
The health department says the new case is an 86-year-old woman who is being treated in isolation in an area hospital.
Of the county's total positive tests, the health department says 10 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus disease.
Kentuckians who have questions about COVID-19 can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.