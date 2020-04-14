MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in McCracken County, the Purchase District Health Department says. The new case brings the total number of positive COVID-19 tests in the county to 25.
The new case is a 37-year-old woman who tested positive on April 14, a news release from the health department says. The woman is in stable condition, she has not been hospitalized and she is self-isolated.
The release says McCracken County currently has no hospitalized coronavirus cases, and so far 11 McCracken County patients have recovered.
Two coronavirus related deaths have been confirmed in the county.
Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.