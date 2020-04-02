MCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in McCracken County on Thursday, bringing the total number of positive test results in the county to 12.
The Purchase District Health Department announced the new case Thursday afternoon. The new patient is a 42-year-old woman who tested positive on Wednesday. The health department says the woman is in stable condition and is self-isolating.
As with previous cases, the health department says it is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kentucky Department of Public Health to identify and contact anyone who make have been exposed through contact with the woman. Close contacts will be asked to quarantine, and will be monitored for symptoms.
Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.
Read the full news release from the Purchase District Health Department: