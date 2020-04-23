CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Calloway County, Kentucky, on Thursday brings the county's total number of positive test results to 23, the local health department says.
The Calloway County Health Department says 13 of its total cases have recovered.
Nine cases remain in isolation in their homes.
One person diagnosed with the novel coronavirus disease in Calloway County has died.
Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.
Read the full news release from the Calloway County Health Department: