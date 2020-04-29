CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO -- The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center announced one new positive case of COVID-19 Wednesday. That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 49.
The health department says 29 people have recovered, and a total of eight patients have been hospitalized. One person has died after contracting the virus.
Missourians with questions about the coronavirus can contact the state's hotline at 877-435-8411 or click here for the latest information from the state.
