CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO — The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center says one new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the southeast Missouri county Sunday.
The new case brings the county's total number of positive COVID-19 tests to 50. Of those cases, 33 people have recovered, the public health center says in a news release.
To date, eight people in the county have been hospitalized because of the novel coronavirus disease, and one person in the county has died.
Missourians with questions about the coronavirus can contact the state's hotline at 877-435-8411 or click here for the latest information from the state.
Read the full news release from the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center: