GRAVES COUNTY, KY — One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Graves County on Monday, bringing the county's total number of cases to 119.
The new case confirmed by the Graves County Health Department Monday evening is a 40 year old woman who is in isolation in her home.
Graves County Health Department Director Noel Coplen tells Local 6 the new case is connected to Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Mayfield. Most of the county's cases are tied to the nursing home, where dozens of staff members and residents have tested positive for the virus.
A few cases have been tied to another Graves County nursing home as well. In an update about cases in long-term care facilities, the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services reported Monday that three staff members of Mayfield Health and Rehab have tested positive for the virus. To download the full report, click here.
Kentuckians who have questions about COVID-19 can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.
Read the full news release from the Graves County Health Department: