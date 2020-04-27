JACKSON COUNTY, IL — A new case of COVID-19 was confirmed Monday in Jackson County, Illinois, the county health department reports.
The Jackson County Health Department says a previous COVID-19 case was transferred to another county, so Jackson County's total number of cases remains at 69.
The new case is a man in his 50s who has been placed in isolation, a news release from the health department says.
Seven coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed in Jackson County.
Of the county's total cases, 29 have since been released from isolation.
Illinoisans with questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or click here for more information.
Read the full news release from the Jackson County Health Department: