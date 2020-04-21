FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL -- The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department says there is another confirmed case of COVID-19 in Franklin County.
The new case is a male in his 70's, who has underlying health conditions and is in the hospital.
The health department says there have been a total of 17 confirmed cases in Williamson County, and seven confirmed cases in Franklin County. The health department also says seven people have recovered in Williamson County and four people have recovered in Franklin County.
As of April 21, the Illinois Department of Public Health says there are a total of 31,508 COVID-19 cases in the state with 1,468 deaths.
If you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your healthcare provider for further advice. You can also call one of these COVID-19 hotlines:
- Illinois Department of Public Health
- 1-800-889-3931
- dph.sick.illinois.gov
- Southern Illinois Healthcare
- 1-844-988-7800
- Heartland Regional Medical Center
- 1-888-543-2786