JACKSON COUNTY, IL -- The Jackson County Health Department says there is one new case of COVID-19 in the county.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 42, with four deaths.
The health department says 20 patients have recovered enough to be released from isolation.
Public health officials say they are investigating cases, placing positive individuals on isolation and finding out who they have been in close contact with.
You can help flatten the curve by continuing to follow the Governor's stay at home order, washing your hands, disinfecting commonly touched surfaces, and social distancing.
If you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your health department or the Southern Illinois Healthcare COVID-19 24-hour hotline at 1-844-988-7800.