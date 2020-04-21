JACKSON COUNTY, IL -- The Jackson County Health Department says there is another confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county.
The new case is a man in his 40's and is self-isolating.
The health department says there have been a total of 49 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County, with six deaths. 20 people infected with the virus has recovered enough to be released from isolation.
If you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your healthcare provider for advice. You can also call on the COVID-19 hotlines:
- Illinois Department of Public Health
- 1-800-889-3931
- dph.sick.illinois.gov
- Southern Illinois Healthcare
- 1-844-988-7800