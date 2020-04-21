Jackson County COVID-19 map

JACKSON COUNTY, IL -- The Jackson County Health Department says there is another confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county. 

The new case is a man in his 40's and is self-isolating. 

The health department says there have been a total of 49 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County, with six deaths. 20 people infected with the virus has recovered enough to be released from isolation. 

If you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your healthcare provider for advice. You can also call on the COVID-19 hotlines: 

  • Illinois Department of Public Health 
  • Southern Illinois Healthcare 
    • 1-844-988-7800

Tags