McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- The Purchase District Health Department has announced one new case of COVID-19 in McCracken County and one new case of the virus in Ballard County.
This brings the total confirmed COVID-19 cases to 30 in McCracken County, and a total of 4 cases in Ballard County.
The patient in McCracken County is a 49-year-old male and the patient in Ballard County is a 45-year-old male. The health department says both patients are in stable condition and are self-quarantined.
Currently, the health department says McCracken County does not have any confirmed COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized, and 14 people has recovered from the virus in the county.
If you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your healthcare provider, the KY COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725, or the Purchase District Health Department at 270-444-9631. You can also find more information on kycovid19.ky.gov.