McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- The Purchase District Health Department is reporting another positive case of COVID-19 in McCracken County.
The patient is a 47-year-old male.
Currently, the health department says there is a total of 64 positive cases in the county. Additionally, there have been 26 recoveries and 2 deaths in the county.
Kentuckians who have questions about COVID-19 can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.
Read the full news release from the Purchase District Health Department: