McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- The Purchase District Health Department is reporting another positive case of COVID-19 in McCracken County. 

The patient is a 47-year-old male. 

Currently, the health department says there is a total of 64 positive cases in the county. Additionally, there have been 26 recoveries and 2 deaths in the county.

Kentuckians who have questions about COVID-19 can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.

Read the full news release from the Purchase District Health Department:

