WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL -- The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department says there is one new case of COVID-19 in Williamson County.
The new case is a male in his 50's and is believed to have been infected through local contact with a known case who had tested positive within the last week and is tied to an outbreak at a workplace.
He is being placed in isolation.
To date, the health department says there have been a total of 44 confirmed positive cases in the county, with 30 people having recovered.
If you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your health care provider for more information.