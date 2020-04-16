MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — One new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in McCracken County on Thursday, the Purchase District Health Department says.
The new case brings the total number of positive novel coronavirus tests in the county so far to 27. The latest case is a 47-year-old woman who tested positive on April 15, the health department says in a news release. The health department says the woman is in stable condition and is self-isolated.
The release says there are currently no COVID-19 patients hospitalized in McCracken County, and 12 people in the county have recovered.
Two coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the county.
Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.
